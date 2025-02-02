Nordic combined
Armbruster first triple winner in Seefeld!
The German Nathalie Armbruster is the winner of the first Seefeld Nordic Combined Triple!
The day after her first German women's World Cup victory in the Nordic Combined in the compact competition, the 19-year-old gained a 53-second lead in the jumping for the 7.5-km cross-country race and brought a bonus of more than a minute to the finish. They were followed by Gyda Westvold Hansen (NOR) and Haruka Kasai (JPN). Claudia Purker was the best ÖSV racer in 13th place.
Westvold Hansen could not compete
After the disqualification of Norway's Ida Marie Hagen, who had come to Tyrol as a serial winner, the way was not automatically paved for Armbruster, but she took her chance with strong performances on the hill and in the cross-country ski run. Westvold Hansen could not keep up. She at least saved the honor of the Nordic women in the Gundersen competition, for Kasai it is the seventh World Cup podium place on the day before her 21st birthday.
Purker started the day in 13th place, she improved to tenth place in the jumping - but was already 2:24 minutes behind Armbruster. The 26-year-old from Salzburg missed out on her second overall top ten result after seventh place in the mass start competition on Friday. The 16-year-old Upper Austrian Katharina Gruber equaled her best World Cup result from the previous day in 14th place, although she started the race in 16th place with a 3:17-minute deficit. The Tyroleans Annalena Slamik and Anna-Sophia Gredler finished 16th and 18th respectively.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.