Nordic combined

Armbruster first triple winner in Seefeld!

Nachrichten
02.02.2025 15:10

The German Nathalie Armbruster is the winner of the first Seefeld Nordic Combined Triple!

The day after her first German women's World Cup victory in the Nordic Combined in the compact competition, the 19-year-old gained a 53-second lead in the jumping for the 7.5-km cross-country race and brought a bonus of more than a minute to the finish. They were followed by Gyda Westvold Hansen (NOR) and Haruka Kasai (JPN). Claudia Purker was the best ÖSV racer in 13th place.

Westvold Hansen could not compete
After the disqualification of Norway's Ida Marie Hagen, who had come to Tyrol as a serial winner, the way was not automatically paved for Armbruster, but she took her chance with strong performances on the hill and in the cross-country ski run. Westvold Hansen could not keep up. She at least saved the honor of the Nordic women in the Gundersen competition, for Kasai it is the seventh World Cup podium place on the day before her 21st birthday.

Purker started the day in 13th place, she improved to tenth place in the jumping - but was already 2:24 minutes behind Armbruster. The 26-year-old from Salzburg missed out on her second overall top ten result after seventh place in the mass start competition on Friday. The 16-year-old Upper Austrian Katharina Gruber equaled her best World Cup result from the previous day in 14th place, although she started the race in 16th place with a 3:17-minute deficit. The Tyroleans Annalena Slamik and Anna-Sophia Gredler finished 16th and 18th respectively.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

