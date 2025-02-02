Armbruster first triple winner in Seefeld!

Westvold Hansen could not compete

After the disqualification of Norway's Ida Marie Hagen, who had come to Tyrol as a serial winner, the way was not automatically paved for Armbruster, but she took her chance with strong performances on the hill and in the cross-country ski run. Westvold Hansen could not keep up. She at least saved the honor of the Nordic women in the Gundersen competition, for Kasai it is the seventh World Cup podium place on the day before her 21st birthday.