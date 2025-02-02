“Marlene Dietrich’s greatest achievement was her courage”

A letter was followed by a phone call

She knew that Dietrich lived around the corner from the theater in Paris at the time and had not left the house for many years. "So I wrote her a letter to express my admiration. A month later, she actually tracked me down and called me," recalls Lemper. The conversation, which 30 years later became the basis of her Dietrich evening, lasted three hours: "I hardly dared to ask any questions. She was ironic and eccentric, but also audibly bitter and lonely. That was a side of Marlene that wasn't known and that I wanted to show," says Lemper.