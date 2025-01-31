Head-on into oncoming traffic: driver allowed to go home

"He became talkative after heavy medication"

He had not slept for eight days before the head-on crash because he was always thinking about his 150,000 euro debt. "I dropped my cell phone while driving, I picked it up and then he crashed. That's all I know. I would never commit suicide." His client suffers from Alzheimer's dementia and his daughter was appointed as his adult representative, says the lawyer: "After the accident, the doctors in hospital gave him heavy medication. Then he presumably became talkative. After being remanded in custody, he is a broken man" who "just wants to go home!"