The consequences of being overweight are underestimated

"The problem with the metabolic (metabolism-related) consequences is that, unlike mechanical and mental illnesses, they go unnoticed for a long time as they do not cause any pain or changes in quality of life. Only when heart and kidney function are impaired do people focus on treating them. By then, however, it is often too late to stop the ongoing processes in the body," explains Assoc. Prof. Dr. Yvonne Winhofer-Stöckl, Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism, MedUni Vienna, in Ärzte Krone.