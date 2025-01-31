At lofty heights
Roof park instead of Höhenrausch as a new landmark?
The Höhenrausch, the exhibition format that led from the OK Offenes Kulturhaus to the roof of a parking garage and over wooden walkways to the Ursuline Church, attracted more than one million visitors in eleven editions up to 2021. The Neos are now calling for a new vision: a public rooftop park with a viewing platform, green spaces and art.
Linz has the opportunity to develop a real flagship project here - a green island in the middle of the city that is there for everyone. I am convinced that if we have the courage to think big, something can emerge from this vision that will shape Linz and enrich the city in the long term," muses Neos municipal councillor Stefan Burgstaller, who wants to discuss a new landmark above the rooftops of Linz at the municipal council meeting on February 6.
There has been a gap since 2021
Since 2021, there has been a gap where, since the Capital of Culture year 2009, the Höhenrausch has taken people to lofty heights and made it possible to experience the city from a new perspective. "We have a unique opportunity here to create something completely new," the Neos man is convinced. His vision: a green rooftop park that combines art, culture and nature. Visitors could relax there, experience events - and at the same time look out over the city from a modern viewing platform.
Instead of leaving the roofs of the arcade and the parking garage unused, we should transform them into a lively meeting space.
Stefan Burgstaller, Linzer Neos-Gemeinderat
VP City Councillor for Culture Doris Lang-Mayerhofer would also welcome something new, but notes: "This is not within our sphere of decision, it is the Upper Austrian Landes-Kultur is responsible for this." Regardless of the latter's position on a new project, the Passage owner, who - as reported - is planning the relaunch of the center, would also have to agree.
