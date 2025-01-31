Roof park instead of Höhenrausch as a new landmark?

There has been a gap since 2021

Since 2021, there has been a gap where, since the Capital of Culture year 2009, the Höhenrausch has taken people to lofty heights and made it possible to experience the city from a new perspective. "We have a unique opportunity here to create something completely new," the Neos man is convinced. His vision: a green rooftop park that combines art, culture and nature. Visitors could relax there, experience events - and at the same time look out over the city from a modern viewing platform.