Two officers injured
“Parked” car caused 62-year-old woman to go completely berserk
A 62-year-old woman flew into a rage on Thursday afternoon in Vienna-Ottakring. The cause of her anger was her car, which was "parked" for a short time. The presence of the police did nothing to change her anger, nor did that of her partner - quite the opposite. After ranting, the raving woman tried to flee in her car - and ended up injuring two police officers.
The woman went berserk in Lienfeldergasse. At around 5.15 p.m., a damaged car was temporarily parked there after an accident, unfortunately in such an unfavorable position that the 62-year-old woman, who had just come to her car, "was unable to pull out and drive away immediately", police spokesman Markus Dittrich said on Friday. Waiting a short time was apparently not an option for the woman: she immediately stormed towards the driver of the car and the police officers and started screaming, according to Dittrich.
In the meantime, the suspect's partner had also arrived and tried to calm the woman down - to no avail. The police officers' threat to report her to the police also bore no fruit.
Attempted escape by car
The woman also refused to show her ID. Shortly afterwards, the 62-year-old's car was no longer blocked, which prompted her to attempt to flee. This had painful consequences for an officer: when the woman got into the car and slammed the door, she caught the uniformed officer's leg as she pulled it shut. But there was no sign of remorse: during the arrest, the suspect also bit the hand of a policewoman.
The two officers were unable to continue their duties. The 62-year-old woman faced a whole series of charges.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.