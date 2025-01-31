Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Two officers injured

“Parked” car caused 62-year-old woman to go completely berserk

Nachrichten
31.01.2025 12:39

A 62-year-old woman flew into a rage on Thursday afternoon in Vienna-Ottakring. The cause of her anger was her car, which was "parked" for a short time. The presence of the police did nothing to change her anger, nor did that of her partner - quite the opposite. After ranting, the raving woman tried to flee in her car - and ended up injuring two police officers.

0 Kommentare

The woman went berserk in Lienfeldergasse. At around 5.15 p.m., a damaged car was temporarily parked there after an accident, unfortunately in such an unfavorable position that the 62-year-old woman, who had just come to her car, "was unable to pull out and drive away immediately", police spokesman Markus Dittrich said on Friday. Waiting a short time was apparently not an option for the woman: she immediately stormed towards the driver of the car and the police officers and started screaming, according to Dittrich.

In the meantime, the suspect's partner had also arrived and tried to calm the woman down - to no avail. The police officers' threat to report her to the police also bore no fruit.

Attempted escape by car
The woman also refused to show her ID. Shortly afterwards, the 62-year-old's car was no longer blocked, which prompted her to attempt to flee. This had painful consequences for an officer: when the woman got into the car and slammed the door, she caught the uniformed officer's leg as she pulled it shut. But there was no sign of remorse: during the arrest, the suspect also bit the hand of a policewoman.

The two officers were unable to continue their duties. The 62-year-old woman faced a whole series of charges.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf