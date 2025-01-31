“Parked” car caused 62-year-old woman to go completely berserk

The woman went berserk in Lienfeldergasse. At around 5.15 p.m., a damaged car was temporarily parked there after an accident, unfortunately in such an unfavorable position that the 62-year-old woman, who had just come to her car, "was unable to pull out and drive away immediately", police spokesman Markus Dittrich said on Friday. Waiting a short time was apparently not an option for the woman: she immediately stormed towards the driver of the car and the police officers and started screaming, according to Dittrich.