Ski jumping ace: “That was really depressing”

In Willingen this week, she - like Lisa Eder - is back in the World Cup team and wants to show what she can do. "It's a flying hill, I like being there." Chiara still secretly dreams of taking part in the World Championships. "I know there's a lot of room for improvement." Things could also be tight for Sara Marita Kramer at the title fights in Trondheim. The 23-year-old has been suffering from shingles recently and regular training is still out of the question.