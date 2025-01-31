Back in the World Cup
Ski jumping ace: “That was really depressing”
Pongau ski jumper Chiara Kreuzer looks back on very difficult months with the "Krone". She is back in the World Cup team in Willingen. The World Championships in Trondheim are still on the agenda.
With four medals at major events and 20 individual podium places in the World Cup, Chiara Kreuzer is one of Austria's best female ski jumpers ever. In recent months, however, the 27-year-old has been unable to repeat her old successes.
The Pongau native was largely left out of the World Cup, missing out on the main competition twice in Villach. "That was really disappointing and depressing," she explains in an interview with Krone.
The starting point of her sporting downturn was a partial rupture of her cruciate ligament, which she suffered in the summer. "I couldn't jump at all for two months and had to rest my knee."
It was not an easy situation, especially mentally. "It's always in the back of your mind," admits Kreuzer. "I took a wrong turn somewhere. Then you lose the thread, and with it the looseness."
Confidant Diess
Kreuzer therefore began to work more with base coach Alex Diess again in October. "He took care of Chiara, the problem child," she says with humor. Since then, despite a few setbacks, she has also made some "cool steps". Most recently, for example, she finished on the podium twice in the Conticup in Bischofshofen. "That was really important for my head."
In Willingen this week, she - like Lisa Eder - is back in the World Cup team and wants to show what she can do. "It's a flying hill, I like being there." Chiara still secretly dreams of taking part in the World Championships. "I know there's a lot of room for improvement." Things could also be tight for Sara Marita Kramer at the title fights in Trondheim. The 23-year-old has been suffering from shingles recently and regular training is still out of the question.
