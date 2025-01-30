Those who don’t stick to the rules harm us all”

On Thursday, 15 restaurateurs therefore gathered at Baba Döner on Favoritenstraße. They were brought together by SPÖ local councillor Aslihan Bozatemur, who, as a native of Turkey, is well connected in the community. "Vienna stands for quality, reliability and fair rules - this is exactly what the Viennese can rely on. The vast majority of entrepreneurs stick to the rules, work hard and make a valuable contribution to our economy," says Bozatemur. Temel Tütüncü, who runs a total of 16 Kent branches in Vienna, agrees: "Anyone who doesn't follow the rules is hurting us all. That's not who we are." The restaurateurs agree: strict hygiene and quality controls are needed from the city.