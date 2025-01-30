After the kebab scandal
Those who don’t stick to the rules harm us all”
After the kebab scandal, numerous Turkish restaurateurs are now fighting back: "That's not who we are". We were allowed to see for ourselves.
Last week, there was a huge fuss about three Viennese kebab stores that were supplied by a disgusting butcher. There was a huge outcry in the community, as this reflects badly on all kebab restaurants in the city.
On Thursday, 15 restaurateurs therefore gathered at Baba Döner on Favoritenstraße. They were brought together by SPÖ local councillor Aslihan Bozatemur, who, as a native of Turkey, is well connected in the community. "Vienna stands for quality, reliability and fair rules - this is exactly what the Viennese can rely on. The vast majority of entrepreneurs stick to the rules, work hard and make a valuable contribution to our economy," says Bozatemur. Temel Tütüncü, who runs a total of 16 Kent branches in Vienna, agrees: "Anyone who doesn't follow the rules is hurting us all. That's not who we are." The restaurateurs agree: strict hygiene and quality controls are needed from the city.
Scandal does not deter customers
And has the shock news had an impact on business? "It's still too early to say, but of course it reflects badly on us all," says Tütüncü. He adds: "We've worked hard over the years to earn our good reputation." According to the rush in the restaurant on Thursday lunchtime, customers were not deterred.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
