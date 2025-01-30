Jubilation in Schladming
Manuel Feller: “A load off my mind!”
Manuel Feller and Fabio Gstrein raced to the podium at the Nightrace on the Planai on Wednesday. "A stroke of liberation, a load off my mind," cheered Feller.
Schladming, 9.39 pm yesterday: The 22,500 fans on the sidelines and in the finish stadium of the sold-out Planai screamed their hearts out, Bengal fires flared up. And Manuel Feller immersed himself in the gigantic sea of flags, causing the Schladming cauldron to literally explode - best time, double lead ahead of Fabio Gstrein! The Tyrolean threw his arms up in the air, "Oh, how beautiful it is" rang out.
Before the trembling began for the fourth-placed player at half-time. It didn't end with the first Austrian win of the season, but at least the first podium of the current slalom winter. And that in two ways. Because behind the Norwegian party crasher Timon Haugan, who celebrated his fourth World Cup victory, Feller and Gstrein finished second and third, turning Schladming into a madhouse!
"I'm totally relieved and proud that it finally worked out," beamed Feller. "We knew that we hadn't forgotten how to ski - so it's even better that it worked out right here in front of this audience. It's a load off my mind, it's absolutely a relief."
"Ready for the World Championships"
No less happy was his Tyrolean compatriot Gstrein, who finished on the World Cup podium for the first time - despite a serious slip-up in the second run set up treacherously by German Stefan Kogler. "I didn't think it would turn out that way, I was very surprised when it lit up green at the finish!" said the 27-year-old with relief. "Really cool, that makes me want more."
Not only the ÖSV management team but also technical coach Martin Kroisleitner breathed a sigh of relief: "At last the boys have shown what they can do. It was a difficult time, but now we've been rewarded - and now we're ready for the World Championships!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
