Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Jubilation in Schladming

Manuel Feller: “A load off my mind!”

Nachrichten
30.01.2025 07:39

Manuel Feller and Fabio Gstrein raced to the podium at the Nightrace on the Planai on Wednesday. "A stroke of liberation, a load off my mind," cheered Feller.

0 Kommentare

Schladming, 9.39 pm yesterday: The 22,500 fans on the sidelines and in the finish stadium of the sold-out Planai screamed their hearts out, Bengal fires flared up. And Manuel Feller immersed himself in the gigantic sea of flags, causing the Schladming cauldron to literally explode - best time, double lead ahead of Fabio Gstrein! The Tyrolean threw his arms up in the air, "Oh, how beautiful it is" rang out.

Manuel Feller (left) and Fabio Gstrein (Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/krone.at)
Manuel Feller (left) and Fabio Gstrein
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/krone.at)

Before the trembling began for the fourth-placed player at half-time. It didn't end with the first Austrian win of the season, but at least the first podium of the current slalom winter. And that in two ways. Because behind the Norwegian party crasher Timon Haugan, who celebrated his fourth World Cup victory, Feller and Gstrein finished second and third, turning Schladming into a madhouse!

"I'm totally relieved and proud that it finally worked out," beamed Feller. "We knew that we hadn't forgotten how to ski - so it's even better that it worked out right here in front of this audience. It's a load off my mind, it's absolutely a relief."

"Ready for the World Championships"
 No less happy was his Tyrolean compatriot Gstrein, who finished on the World Cup podium for the first time - despite a serious slip-up in the second run set up treacherously by German Stefan Kogler. "I didn't think it would turn out that way, I was very surprised when it lit up green at the finish!" said the 27-year-old with relief. "Really cool, that makes me want more."

Not only the ÖSV management team but also technical coach Martin Kroisleitner breathed a sigh of relief: "At last the boys have shown what they can do. It was a difficult time, but now we've been rewarded - and now we're ready for the World Championships!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Scheichl
Philipp Scheichl
Porträt von Christian Mayerhofer
Christian Mayerhofer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf