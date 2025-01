Drunk driver needed police officers to get out of the car

A 61-year-old man from the Freistadt district caused several traffic accidents on Wednesday between 10 am and 2 pm. He was driving in Gutau and initially hit a parked car. He continued his journey but lost the cover of his side mirror. A little later, the man drove into the wall of a store in the municipality of St. Leonhard bei Freistadt and hit a vehicle. There he lost a license plate.

Despite attempts by witnesses to stop him, he simply drove on.



1.02 per mille in the "tank"

Shortly before 4 p.m., police officers found the driver involved in the accident on Gutauerstraße in the municipality of Gutau and stopped him. After being stopped, he rolled his car backwards into the adjacent ditch and was only able to get out of the vehicle with the help of the officers. The alcohol test showed 1.02 per mille. The man will be charged.