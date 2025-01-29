Vorteilswelt
Proclaims innocence

Chiara Ferragni has to stand trial for fraud

Nachrichten
29.01.2025 14:51

Chiara Ferragni, who is one of the most influential fashion influencers in the world with millions of followers and recently hit the headlines with a fraud scandal, has to stand trial following the affair surrounding alleged donations to charity projects. 

The fraud trial will begin on September 23 in Milan, Ferragni's lawyers confirmed.

"Pandoro-gate"
In December 2023, the 37-year-old was caught up in the so-called "Pandoro-Gate". This involved the sale of an overpriced Christmas cake and the false promise that a proportion of the proceeds would go to a hospital in Turin.

Chiara Ferragni wants to prove her innocence in court.
Chiara Ferragni wants to prove her innocence in court.
(Bild: Laurent VU / Action Press/Sipa / picturedesk.com)

The state antitrust authority imposed a fine of millions against the Lombard, whose business has since suffered severe losses. A store in Milan where she marketed her clothes had to close. Far-reaching changes were made to the management of her companies. Following the scandal, Italy also tightened its regulations for influencers.

Misleading advertising
"Unfortunately, I will have to live with this accusation, which I consider deeply unjust, for some time to come. But I am ready to fight with even greater determination to prove my absolute innocence," Ferragni affirmed in a press release.

The investigation centers on allegedly misleading advertising in connection with the sale of Christmas cakes and Easter eggs under the Ferragnis brand at inflated prices - disguised as charitable initiatives in 2021 and 2022.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

