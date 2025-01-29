Proclaims innocence
Chiara Ferragni has to stand trial for fraud
Chiara Ferragni, who is one of the most influential fashion influencers in the world with millions of followers and recently hit the headlines with a fraud scandal, has to stand trial following the affair surrounding alleged donations to charity projects.
The fraud trial will begin on September 23 in Milan, Ferragni's lawyers confirmed.
"Pandoro-gate"
In December 2023, the 37-year-old was caught up in the so-called "Pandoro-Gate". This involved the sale of an overpriced Christmas cake and the false promise that a proportion of the proceeds would go to a hospital in Turin.
The state antitrust authority imposed a fine of millions against the Lombard, whose business has since suffered severe losses. A store in Milan where she marketed her clothes had to close. Far-reaching changes were made to the management of her companies. Following the scandal, Italy also tightened its regulations for influencers.
Misleading advertising
"Unfortunately, I will have to live with this accusation, which I consider deeply unjust, for some time to come. But I am ready to fight with even greater determination to prove my absolute innocence," Ferragni affirmed in a press release.
The investigation centers on allegedly misleading advertising in connection with the sale of Christmas cakes and Easter eggs under the Ferragnis brand at inflated prices - disguised as charitable initiatives in 2021 and 2022.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
