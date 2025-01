Hinterseer: “Not everything went smoothly for me”

"Krone": Hansi, you have scaled several different peaks in your life. Which was the most important and at the same time the most beautiful?

Hansi Hinterseer: It started with a peak that wasn't that high, the Hahnenkamm with the Seidlalm, our local mountain in Kitzbühel. It was a fantastic start to my life as a boy. My father, an Olympic champion and skiing legend, was skiing a lot at the time and I was lucky enough to grow up with my grandparents on their mountain farm. That was the best thing for me, being right next to the legendary ski race course at 1205 meters. Growing up there was a paradise. We had 45 head of cattle and ten horses. Grandfather gave me so much for my life, it was a gift. I didn't quite like school as much. I was more interested in skiing, which enabled me to reach my first so-called peaks, and I also got opportunities as a singer after sport. I've never been a mountaineer, but I've amassed quite a considerable mountain range. There are certainly even higher peaks, I didn't like the 1976 Olympics, but I'm satisfied with where life has taken me.