During the coronavirus years, the number of passengers dropped drastically, but then rose again dramatically in 2023 and 2024. Jäger: "And this despite major geopolitical crises such as Israel-Gaza and the war in Ukraine. Once the war is over, there will soon be a resumption of flights to Kiev, Ryanair has already announced this. I'm not so sure about the connections to Moscow at the moment." In general, Terminal 3 is currently being expanded at the airport. A total of 70,000 square meters are to be added, which corresponds to the area of ten soccer pitches. Jäger: "We know where our weaknesses are and therefore want to offer passengers at Terminal 3 significantly more quality in future and become a five-star airport.