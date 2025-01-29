Saucy belly-baring look
Kylie Jenner attracted all eyes at Chanel
The fashion house Chanel celebrated its 110th anniversary in haute couture under the magnificent dome of the Grand Palais in Paris. It almost goes without saying that the celebrities didn't need to be asked twice ...
First and foremost Kylie Jenner, who presented a truly delightful outfit from the fashion house. She came to the French luxury label's show in a classic Chanel costume with a modern twist.
Sexy in Chanel
Not only was the skirt shorter than usual, but the iconic Chanel jacket was also cropped. This in turn made the 27-year-old's look look quite sexy.
Kylie paired the saucy outfit with gold belly chains, black sling pumps, a black Chanel mini bag and large black sunglasses.
Crowd of stars in Paris
Numerous other stars also flocked to the Grand Palais in Paris, such as Pamela Anderson, who opted for a white dress and blouse look.
Dua Lipa looked cool in a black mini dress with a long coat. And Charlotte Casiraghi shimmered in a black and purple patterned Chanel costume. Also really smart: the mother-daughter duo Lily-Rose Depp and Vanessa Paradis.
Collection with a colorful palette
Chanel's haute couture collection for spring/summer 2025 alludes to the House's long tradition with many references. On show were glittering tweed suits, eye-catching button plackets, long black bows on blouses and collars and the iconic two-tone sandals.
Two curved white staircases symbolized the infinity sign and the intertwined "C "s of the house from a bird's eye view, subtly alluding to the infinite art of haute couture.
The collection also surprised with an unusual color palette of bright yellow, red and purple tones - an expression of the artistic freedom of the studio, which has been working without a creative director since the departure of Virginie Viard last year. Matthieu Blazy, the new creative head of Chanel, will present his first collection for the fashion house next fall.
The oldest active couture house in the world
In 1915, Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel founded her eponymous label and opened her first boutique in Biarritz in the southwest of France, where only tailor-made pieces, i.e. haute couture, were on sale.
The production of prêt-à-porter clothing, literally meaning "ready to wear", only began in the 1960s. Today, Chanel is the oldest active couture house in the world.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
