Leiner in Graz: last day of bargain hunting

It was laid out wide and straight in the 19th century, led from the newly built train station to Graz city center and even became the third largest shopping street in Austria in the 1970s. These glory days are long gone, and Annenstraße is one of the state capital's problem children. With the closure of Leiner, which opened in the golden era of 1971, the problems of the former number one shopping street have not diminished.