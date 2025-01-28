Austria must fight in the 2nd semi-final

Switzerland hosts the event for the third time

The fact that the 69th ESC is being held in Switzerland for the third time this year after 1956 and 1989 is thanks to Nemo. The non-binary act took victory in Malmö last year with "The Code". Basel prevailed in the internal match between the cities as host and will now hold the competition in the St. Jakobshalle, which can accommodate 12,400 people in its maximum version. The motto of the major musical event this year is once again "United by Music" - a tagline that has been used permanently at every ESC since last year instead of the previously changing mottos.