Expert warns against green light for bank levy

Wifo banking expert Thomas Url takes a similar view. A special tax for just one sector would do more harm to the location and could deter investors. In addition, there have been stricter capital requirements for the sector since the financial crisis, but falling interest rates will result in lower profits in the coming years and therefore less potential to build up more equity. According to Url, a bank tax would further reduce the ability of banks to build up equity capital and could also reduce the supply of credit as a result.