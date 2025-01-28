Two Styrians implement a project close to their hearts in Ghana

In addition to the improvements for each individual pupil, the overall level of education is also set to rise; currently only one in four children in Ghana completes school. Schreiner and Maierhofer are also investing a lot of their free time to remedy this situation. "In future, I will often spend three to four days in Ghana," says Schreiner. He is increasingly shifting his commitments in Styria to the weekend, which is why he recently put in extra shifts around the opera revue. He has already managed to convince two businessmen from his circle of acquaintances to join him on his next visit.