For electric cars
Discount battle “close to the pain threshold” expected
Due to stricter EU regulations regarding CO₂ limits, car dealers are expecting a discount battle for electric cars this year.
The background to this is the tightening of CO₂ fleet limits, according to Thomas Peckruhn, Vice President of the German Association of the Motor Trade (ZDK). In order to achieve the targets, they would have to sell more electric cars and plug-in hybrids to increase their share of the fleet sold. "We can expect a discount battle for electric cars and plug-in hybrids in the second half of 2025."
Manufacturers pass on pressure to dealers
In some cases, manufacturers are passing on the pressure they are under directly to dealers and setting targets for how high the proportion of electric cars in their sales must be. If dealers fail to meet these targets, "they lose extremely important bonuses for their entire new car business," explains Peckruhn, who is a dealer himself. "This makes it vital for dealers to sell electric cars. And that will also happen with offers that go to the pain threshold," predicts the vehicle expert.
According to current EU legislation, car manufacturers will face high fines from this year onwards due to the stricter limits. The already struggling manufacturers will have to pay fines for emitting too much CO2 - possibly in the billions, as the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association ACEA fears. The environmental organization Transport&Environment doubts that penalties of this magnitude will be imposed.
German opposition to EU plans
At the end of last year, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned that the penalties should not be a burden on the industry. The EU Commission should find a way to ensure that fines "do not affect the financial liquidity of companies that now have to invest in electromobility, in modern products and vehicles", Scholz said. There is also criticism of the impending payments from other EU states such as France. The center-right EPP alliance in the EU Parliament wants penalties to be avoided and compensated for by overfulfillment in the coming years, for example.
