Discount battle “close to the pain threshold” expected

German opposition to EU plans

At the end of last year, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned that the penalties should not be a burden on the industry. The EU Commission should find a way to ensure that fines "do not affect the financial liquidity of companies that now have to invest in electromobility, in modern products and vehicles", Scholz said. There is also criticism of the impending payments from other EU states such as France. The center-right EPP alliance in the EU Parliament wants penalties to be avoided and compensated for by overfulfillment in the coming years, for example.