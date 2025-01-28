Hasan E. case: omissions after the Mecca attack?

However, none of this information was compiled in a timely manner and did not trigger any immediate investigations into the question of whether Hasan E. had contacts with Islamist circles. As a result, it remained undiscovered until well into the second half of the year that Hasan E. had been in close contact with Beran A. and at least one other potential terrorist since May 2023 and had made phone calls with Beran A., some of which lasted longer than 50 minutes. Beran A. - a 20-year-old IS supporter from the Neunkirchen district for a few days - is considered the main suspect in connection with the foiled plans to attack a Taylor Swift concert that was to have taken place in the Ernst Happel Stadium at the beginning of August 2024. Together with Hasan E. and a third man, Beran A. is said to have planned three simultaneous attacks in Mecca, Dubai and Istanbul since February 2024.