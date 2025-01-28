Lack of snow
What’s next for the Hallein ski area?
A chairlift at a permanent standstill! A landlady who could close her hut! Little snow on the slopes despite artificial snowmaking. The Zinken lifts are now looking for a way out of the snow misery. .
"I've been doing this for 18 years now, but at some point it just won't work." Sandra Lindtner, landlady of the Zinkenstüberl on Hallein's Dürrnberg, doesn't know what to do next. Her business has completely collapsed this winter. The chairlift has not run once so far due to a lack of snow. The ski touring route is also still closed. "I only get a few hikers and sun worshippers at the weekend," she sighs.
Lindtner has already had to let two employees go. She currently only opens her pub on Saturdays and Sundays. "The fixed and operating costs are eating us up," complains the restaurateur. And: "It no longer makes sense to run the restaurant in winter. Maybe we'll only open in summer."
The small ski area with its three lifts - it belongs to the municipality of Hallein - has artificial snowmaking. Nevertheless, only the lower lift has been in operation since December 26, 2024. "We're focusing all our attention on the lower slope and are happy that we've managed to do something for the children there," says Mayor Alexander Stangassinger (SPÖ). It has simply not been possible to prepare all the slopes so far. "Our employees have done everything humanly possible," confirms the head of the town. Landlady Lindtner also says: "The lift staff really made a great effort."
"If I want, I can make snow on the whole mountain"
Walter Alber, chairman of the Hallein Ski Club, takes a completely different view: "Much more could be done. The snowmaking facilities are huge. We had sub-zero temperatures for weeks in winter. If I wanted to, I could make snow on the whole mountain in a few days." The Dürrnberg would be an important training location for the ski club. "We always have to drive around. But we are welcomed with open arms elsewhere," says Alber. His appeal: "Everyone together could revitalize the mountain."
Mayor Stangassinger agrees: "In February, we will look together with Sandra Lindtner at how we can continue. Perhaps our main focus will have to be on summer operations in future."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
