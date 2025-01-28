What’s next for the Hallein ski area?

The small ski area with its three lifts - it belongs to the municipality of Hallein - has artificial snowmaking. Nevertheless, only the lower lift has been in operation since December 26, 2024. "We're focusing all our attention on the lower slope and are happy that we've managed to do something for the children there," says Mayor Alexander Stangassinger (SPÖ). It has simply not been possible to prepare all the slopes so far. "Our employees have done everything humanly possible," confirms the head of the town. Landlady Lindtner also says: "The lift staff really made a great effort."