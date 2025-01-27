Rosenkranz criticized
Reminders from political leaders on Holocaust Remembrance Day
On the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the victims of the Nazi regime will be commemorated on Monday. Commemorative events will take place both at Heldenplatz and in Parliament, with National Council President Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ) also taking part. This had caused criticism in the run-up to the event.
Numerous appeals and reminders had already been made beforehand to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz extermination camp. Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) warned that "especially in these times" it is a responsibility and an obligation to actively promote a culture of remembrance. "Everyone must take a stand against anti-Semitism, as this is the only way we can ensure that 'never forget' actually becomes 'never again'," said Edtstadler in a statement.
Babler and Kogler warn against FPÖ
On the occasion of Remembrance Day, SPÖ leader Andreas Babler warned against the Europe-wide "shift to the right and the associated attacks on democracy and human rights". In view of this, it is particularly important to "protect democracy and strengthen cohesion", Babler said in a press release with regard to the "Kickl-FPÖ", which has diverse and close links to right-wing extremists and endangers democracy.
Similar reminders also came from Green Party leader Werner Kogler: "It is up to us to fulfill our obligation to remember. Especially now, when the door to the Chancellery is to be opened for a right-wing extremist. The ÖVP, the former party of the state, is burdening itself with a historical debt by misusing voters' votes," said Kogler.
Werner Kogler (Greens) spoke out with admonishing words on X:
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl also spoke out with urgent words. The "remembrance of this darkest chapter in our country's history" must above all be a reminder to "always stand up for our freedom, our democracy and especially for human dignity". Politicians have a particularly great responsibility to "remove the breeding ground for all types of extremism and ensure a stable, vibrant democracy", Kickl said in a press release, citing in particular the defense of freedom of expression and freedom of assembly.
Commemoration in parliament and at Heldenplatz
While the head of state, represented by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellery Minister Susanne Raab (ÖVP), will take part in the international commemoration ceremony in Auschwitz on Monday together with IKG President Oskar Deutsch, a discussion event for pupils with a contemporary witness will take place in Vienna's parliament in the afternoon, which will also be attended by National Council President Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ).
The Vice President of the Jewish Community (IKG), Claudia Prutscher, will speak at a "JetztZeichenSetzen" event on Heldenplatz in the evening. The IKG has recently issued several warnings against National Council President Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ) and the Freedom Party and has not invited them to the commemorative events.
The JÖH is calling on people to join the ceremony at Heldenplatz:
The Islamic Religious Community in Austria (IGGÖ) also commemorated the victims of the Holocaust on Monday and spoke of a reminder to "protect human dignity and human rights and to preserve basic constitutional rights against any kind of extremism".
The Jehovah's Witnesses not only remembered the victims of National Socialism from their own ranks, but also the current persecution of the religious community in Eritrea and Russia. The Turkish Cultural Community in Austria (TKG) also commemorated the millions of victims of National Socialism and appealed: "We must prevent old and new forms of anti-Semitism and racism from becoming part of everyday life."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
