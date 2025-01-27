Reminders from political leaders on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Numerous appeals and reminders had already been made beforehand to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz extermination camp. Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) warned that "especially in these times" it is a responsibility and an obligation to actively promote a culture of remembrance. "Everyone must take a stand against anti-Semitism, as this is the only way we can ensure that 'never forget' actually becomes 'never again'," said Edtstadler in a statement.