Hypocrite “Tartuffe” in the cabinet of destroyed souls

Director Barbara Frey understands the tonality of great literature and the dark subtexts beneath the seemingly cheerful. This "Tartuffe" thus becomes a dark, absurd chamber play with discreet piano accompaniment. In front of veils of rain, an abnormal procession of bent souls takes the path of doom. It is immediately clear who has bent. The bigoted over-grandmother has furnished the family hell (picture: Martin Zehetgruber), and the expected happens: the philistine Orgon falls for an impostor who feigns respect, sincerity and human warmth. There is a great deal of hidden homoeroticism between Bibiana Beglau and her victim Michael Maertens, which justifies the use of a woman in the title role without any silly dictates of diversity.