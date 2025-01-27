Rebels in Congo continue to advance

"The roads are blocked and the airport can no longer be used for evacuations or humanitarian aid," reported Bintou Keita, head of the UN mission in Congo, to the United Nations Security Council. The UN's most important body convened for an urgent meeting on Sunday and adopted a declaration calling on the rebels to halt the offensive. At the same time, "external forces" were called upon to withdraw immediately. This refers to the neighboring country of Rwanda, although it was not explicitly mentioned.