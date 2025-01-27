Seven points missing seven rounds before the end

The opening spell was very promising and the home side created chances in the Vorarlberghalle, which was packed with over 2,000 spectators - but they went unused and so it came as it had to: just moments after Ross MacDougall had put the puck on the bar, 26-year-old Vorarlberg native Elias Wallenta, of all people, went in alone on David Madlener's goal, outwitted him with a hook and put the visitors in front (11'). "After that, they played it down solidly," said Woger, who only scored the consolation goal in the 54th minute.