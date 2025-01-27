Vorteilswelt
Painful failure

Seven points missing seven rounds before the end

Nachrichten
27.01.2025 09:34

The fourth duel of the season with Villacher SV also ended painfully for the Pioneers - and without points. After being close in most of the first three games, the Carinthians proved to be too hard-nosed in their 4:1 win in the Vorarlberghalle. Bitter: As Salzburg lost 3:5 at the Capitals, the Viennese pulled away again in the table.

"We just didn't get into the game, didn't have the intensity and energy to win against Villach," analyzed Daniel Woger after he and his Pioneers Vorarlberg were clearly beaten 1:4 (0:1, 0:2, 1:1) at home by the Carinthians. "We didn't really get into the 1:1 and when we did, we didn't decide these situations in our favor."

The opening spell was very promising and the home side created chances in the Vorarlberghalle, which was packed with over 2,000 spectators - but they went unused and so it came as it had to: just moments after Ross MacDougall had put the puck on the bar, 26-year-old Vorarlberg native Elias Wallenta, of all people, went in alone on David Madlener's goal, outwitted him with a hook and put the visitors in front (11'). "After that, they played it down solidly," said Woger, who only scored the consolation goal in the 54th minute.

No help from Salzburg
Feldkirch remain on 44 points with seven rounds to go, but are once again seven points behind the tenth-placed Capitals. They were already 2-0 down against Salzburg yesterday, but were able to celebrate a 5-3 win after a show of strength.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg Sport
Vorarlberg Sport
