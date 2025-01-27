Painful failure
Seven points missing seven rounds before the end
The fourth duel of the season with Villacher SV also ended painfully for the Pioneers - and without points. After being close in most of the first three games, the Carinthians proved to be too hard-nosed in their 4:1 win in the Vorarlberghalle. Bitter: As Salzburg lost 3:5 at the Capitals, the Viennese pulled away again in the table.
"We just didn't get into the game, didn't have the intensity and energy to win against Villach," analyzed Daniel Woger after he and his Pioneers Vorarlberg were clearly beaten 1:4 (0:1, 0:2, 1:1) at home by the Carinthians. "We didn't really get into the 1:1 and when we did, we didn't decide these situations in our favor."
The opening spell was very promising and the home side created chances in the Vorarlberghalle, which was packed with over 2,000 spectators - but they went unused and so it came as it had to: just moments after Ross MacDougall had put the puck on the bar, 26-year-old Vorarlberg native Elias Wallenta, of all people, went in alone on David Madlener's goal, outwitted him with a hook and put the visitors in front (11'). "After that, they played it down solidly," said Woger, who only scored the consolation goal in the 54th minute.
No help from Salzburg
Feldkirch remain on 44 points with seven rounds to go, but are once again seven points behind the tenth-placed Capitals. They were already 2-0 down against Salzburg yesterday, but were able to celebrate a 5-3 win after a show of strength.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.