Painful surprises in the district of Hollabrunn

"72 hours without sleep - how I managed that is still a mystery to me today," said town mayor Alfred Babinsky in the morning, still confident that the citizens of Hollabrunn would reward him with votes for his efforts during the flood disaster. But things turned out differently: -13.38 percent went almost entirely to the FPÖ. Even Wolfgang Scharinger, the leader of the Citizens' List, who is known for his hearty slogans, does not see any malus due to the decisions in connection with the flood: "The outflow of voters is solely due to federal politics." But one thing is certain: the absolute has disappeared.