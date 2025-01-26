Heldenberg with -49%
Painful surprises in the district of Hollabrunn
Hollabrunn was one of the most exciting election districts in Lower Austria. And the results were quite surprising and mixed: but above all there were major disappointments where one would not necessarily have expected them.
"72 hours without sleep - how I managed that is still a mystery to me today," said town mayor Alfred Babinsky in the morning, still confident that the citizens of Hollabrunn would reward him with votes for his efforts during the flood disaster. But things turned out differently: -13.38 percent went almost entirely to the FPÖ. Even Wolfgang Scharinger, the leader of the Citizens' List, who is known for his hearty slogans, does not see any malus due to the decisions in connection with the flood: "The outflow of voters is solely due to federal politics." But one thing is certain: the absolute has disappeared.
The ÖVP in Heldenberg suffered a catastrophe: it lost the highest share of the vote at -49%. Incorrectly labeled ballot cards and this time four instead of two lists cost them. In Retz, the FPÖ gained 6.43% and is now at 9.2 - a big jump in relative terms. The ÖVP got off lightly here (-1.1%) and retains the absolute.
