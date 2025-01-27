“At extreme heights, it really gets to you”

Rupert Hauer from Mauterndorf is an alpine policeman and extreme mountaineer. He has stood on the summit of Mount Everest six times and climbed six other 8,000-metre peaks. Summit victories in our latitudes, including the Grossglockner, are almost a matter of course for alpinists like him. Dangers lurk everywhere, even on the Glockner. But he doesn't want to pass judgment on the death of a woman from Salzburg in the cold. "It can also be extreme here when storms come up and you can only move very slowly," says his partner Anita Maruna. She is a high-altitude doctor and treats patients at the Dr. Aufmesser practice in Obertauern in winter. Both accompany expeditions to the highest mountains in the world for a Tyrolean company.