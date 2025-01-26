Graz Opera Redoute
Catwalk at the ball: these dresses were eye-catchers
The Opernredoute 2025 is history: organizer Bernd Pürcher is happy about a "glamorous ball night". We take a look back and have collected six beautiful looks for you.
Sold out with 2500 guests, the guests of the Opernredoute celebrated until the early hours of Sunday morning - "not only in the stalls in the hall, but also in the disco", says organizer Bernd Pürcher. "It was a glittering ball night. The whole team - from the artists to the technology and catering - put their heart and soul into it. That's the recipe for success: the joy just spills over." On the Sunday after the ball, Pürcher relaxes at the John Harris in Graz, but on Monday the planning for the next edition of the ball in January 2026 begins.
The joy spreads to the ball guests.
Bernd Pürcher
The opera roulette as a grand catwalk
The best part, says Pürcher, is seeing the many guests arrive year after year and the encounters on the grand staircase. Seeing and being seen: In terms of fashion, too, many ladies and gentlemen in magnificent gowns cavort on the opera catwalk.
The "Krone" took a look around the ball and discovered some special dresses: the reigning Styrian fruit queen Andrea Glößl was a private guest and opted for a beaded velvet gown from the sFinks boutique in Graz instead. "The dress fits perfectly with the motto 'Moonstruck'."
Nadja Muhri and Elma Alexandra Sadaj also came dressed by sFinks: "We didn't really want to buy new dresses, but they just fitted perfectly!" Theatercafé boss Tanja Baumgartinger opted for a sophisticated metallic creation by Ardea.
