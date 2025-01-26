Catwalk at the ball: these dresses were eye-catchers

Sold out with 2500 guests, the guests of the Opernredoute celebrated until the early hours of Sunday morning - "not only in the stalls in the hall, but also in the disco", says organizer Bernd Pürcher. "It was a glittering ball night. The whole team - from the artists to the technology and catering - put their heart and soul into it. That's the recipe for success: the joy just spills over." On the Sunday after the ball, Pürcher relaxes at the John Harris in Graz, but on Monday the planning for the next edition of the ball in January 2026 begins.