Defending champions hot for the next big thing

The defending champions from Vienna enter the competition in the round of 16 due to their participation in the European Cup. Despite the tough opponent, coach Roland Marouschek's talented squad wants to continue the positive trend from their last away win in Ferlach. Back then, Luca Gareis said: "We were able to play ourselves into a frenzy thanks to a brilliant defensive and goalkeeping performance and kept up our strong performance throughout the entire match." The team around the Kofler brothers Gabriel and Jonas, most recently in the army, now want to show this euphoria again and move on to the next round.