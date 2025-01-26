Five-day trip to Salzburg at court expense

Auditor criticizes: "Most expensive flight and longest route"

The trial ended with an acquittal, the court had to pay the legal costs - including those of the witness. One and a half years later, the auditor of the Higher Regional Court noticed the bill and lodged a complaint with the Federal Administrative Court: "Without documentation and without any investigation procedure", the "extremely high flight costs and accommodation costs" were awarded, he criticized. The witness had even chosen the most expensive flight and the longer route via North America, although there were significantly cheaper ones.