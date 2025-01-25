A giant as a rival
The competition at GAK is really heating up
For a long time, Jakob Meierhofer had no real competition in the GAK goal. This time is over with the loan signing of Florian Wiegele. The goalkeeper for the 2024 second division season spoke to the Krone about the new situation, the rival and the season so far.
Jakob Meierhofer has played 102 games for GAK so far, 38 of which he has kept a clean sheet. With 13 clean sheets in 27 games, the 27-year-old played a major part in the club's promotion to the Bundesliga in the previous season. With these performances, the Graz native was also voted goalkeeper of the season in the second division.
Meierhofer has been the undisputed number one in goal for the "Red Jackets" since the fall of 2021. Even though the first half of this season has been anything but ideal, with 33 goals conceded in just 16 games. "Sure, I'm used to other things, namely winning games as goalkeeper. There weren't many of them. But there weren't any that I lost either," analyzed the goalkeeper. "That's why I would describe my fall as averagely solid."
Nevertheless, with Florian Wiegele he had great competition, and not just because of his 2.05 meters. The player from Graz was on loan until the summer from Czech club Viktoria Pilsen. "Competition is nothing new for me, I know that from the past. Even if I haven't had that kind of competition for two or three years now. It's a positive incentive for me," says Meierhofer, seeing the positives. "Maybe it's exactly the incentive that's been missing recently to get back to the successful times we had in League Two."
Meierhofer does not believe that Wiegele could have a starting advantage because he has already played under coach Rene Poms in Leoben. "That's also what the club communicated to me. The goalkeeper with the better performances and the better impression in the test matches will be number one."
But what do you think of your rival amid all the competition? "Thank God Flo is a likeable guy who you can talk to normally. A really correct guy," says Meierhofer about the giant. "To be honest, I've also been in a very good mood since the whole situation with his transfer, which has given me a further boost. That's why it fits." It appears that the transfer has already achieved its first goal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
