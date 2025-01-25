The competition at GAK is really heating up

Nevertheless, with Florian Wiegele he had great competition, and not just because of his 2.05 meters. The player from Graz was on loan until the summer from Czech club Viktoria Pilsen. "Competition is nothing new for me, I know that from the past. Even if I haven't had that kind of competition for two or three years now. It's a positive incentive for me," says Meierhofer, seeing the positives. "Maybe it's exactly the incentive that's been missing recently to get back to the successful times we had in League Two."