The first Carinthian Kasnudel recipe appears in history around 1753 in Spittal an der Drau - but this does not mean that the Kasnudel originated in Upper Carinthia. The dish was first mentioned in 1485! However, the enthusiasm for this Carinthian specialty continues to this day: This was also demonstrated by the great interest in the "Carinthia Reception" at the Kitzhof on the sidelines of the Hahnenkamm Race, which was held under the motto "Kasnudel Party". The idea came from none other than Walter and Edith Kuss from the "Norische Nudelwerkstatt", who hit the bull's eye with it.