Why the criminal brother trio is on the loose

The case has been the subject of heated debate for days: Three brothers (13, 14 and 17) are accused of committing a series of crimes - car thefts, tobacconist burglaries, damage to property - but are at large. The reason for this is an expert opinion that attests that the two older boys have "delayed maturity". As a result, they cannot be prosecuted despite being of criminal age - the "Krone" reported.