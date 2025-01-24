Youth protection
Vienna sends 20 “child spies” into tobacconists
Vienna is to introduce stricter youth protection legislation in the coming weeks. This will not only mean new bans - they will also be more strictly controlled. To this end, minors are being sought to test tobacconists and alcohol sales outlets as mystery shoppers,
Even before the Vienna elections, youth councillor Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS) wants to push through stricter youth protection legislation, as already reported by the "Krone" newspaper, including young test buyers to check whether the strict ban on the sale of nicotine products of all kinds for minors is being observed. The background: the current law was in need of an overhaul anyway, as it only covers tobacco, but not products such as pouches and vapes, which are popular with young people.
Tightening the reins on youth protection
However, the tightening of the law is not just about nicotine. In addition to the general ban on "objects harmful to minors" - such as pornography, but also extremist pamphlets - it also includes a ban on betting for young people, both online and in pubs. Previously, young people were only banned from gambling. According to the law, however, betting is not a game of chance. The ban on gambling and betting will subsequently also be monitored by the "child spies". For the time being, however, they should take care of the bans on the sale of alcohol and nicotine products.
We want to offer discussions and advice and only punish as a last resort.
We are looking for 15 to 20 girls and boys up to the age of 16 to act as mystery shoppers. They need the consent of their legal guardians and will be accompanied on their "mission" by staff from Psychosocial Services Vienna (PSD). Of course, they are not allowed to keep the items they buy. But they do receive an expense allowance. A shopping trip will probably take around three hours. Ewald Locher, Head of PSD Addiction and Drug Coordination, promises that the young people will be thoroughly trained before they start their work.
How the test purchases will work
Locher explains that studies in other countries have shown that test purchases are an effective means of enforcing youth protection measures. The aim is "not to pillory or punish companies, but to create awareness". Only in the case of "repeated violations with the intention of making a profit" would penalties be imposed. However, this would then be a matter for the police and not for youth protection. The law allows for fines of up to 15,000 euros.
Young people must always be accompanied by an adult when making control purchases. However, it is said that this is done as covertly as possible. The accompanying adult could, for example, only enter the tobacconist's after the young person or queue behind the young person at the checkout in the supermarket. If the young person is sold alcohol or nicotine products, the main aim is to "talk to those responsible" in an advisory capacity.
Wiederkehr also urged for a nationwide law to protect young people. Here in particular, "prevention is important in order to prevent addiction from becoming a lifelong companion". Although the individual federal states are responsible for protecting young people, the federal government would have to take action to ban advertising. Tyrol and Styria already have youth protection regulations, as Vienna is now planning. Apart from this, there is a joint commitment by all the federal states to tighten the reins on the protection of minors. For the time being, however, the stricter law will only apply up to the city limits of Vienna.
