Vienna sends 20 “child spies” into tobacconists

Tightening the reins on youth protection

However, the tightening of the law is not just about nicotine. In addition to the general ban on "objects harmful to minors" - such as pornography, but also extremist pamphlets - it also includes a ban on betting for young people, both online and in pubs. Previously, young people were only banned from gambling. According to the law, however, betting is not a game of chance. The ban on gambling and betting will subsequently also be monitored by the "child spies". For the time being, however, they should take care of the bans on the sale of alcohol and nicotine products.