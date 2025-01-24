Electricity provider angry: complaint about fake tariff

Nothing is actually right

A Carinthian company had put a homepage online where you could search for the cheapest tariffs in Carinthia. Energie AG came out particularly well. According to the information on the homepage, the "Ökostrom Loyal FIX" tariff promises 9.35 cents per kilowatt hour. The only problem is that the tariff doesn't actually exist. It's called Ökostrom Loyal and the price isn't right either. It is 14.90 cents gross per kilowatt hour - which still makes it one of the cheapest in Austria. If you also take advantage of all possible discounts and combined offers (such as Internet or gas from Energie AG), you may even get electricity for even less, namely 12.93 cents per kilowatt hour.