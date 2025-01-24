Fuss about homepage
Electricity provider angry: complaint about fake tariff
Carinthian company advertised with a photo of the Energie AG board of directors and a fantasy tariff on a homepage. The aim was apparently to obtain addresses of potential customers. The energy company does not find this funny at all and has now called in lawyers.
In times like these, an energy provider should be happy to be called out for its particularly low electricity tariffs. But Energie AG is furious about exactly that.
Nothing is actually right
A Carinthian company had put a homepage online where you could search for the cheapest tariffs in Carinthia. Energie AG came out particularly well. According to the information on the homepage, the "Ökostrom Loyal FIX" tariff promises 9.35 cents per kilowatt hour. The only problem is that the tariff doesn't actually exist. It's called Ökostrom Loyal and the price isn't right either. It is 14.90 cents gross per kilowatt hour - which still makes it one of the cheapest in Austria. If you also take advantage of all possible discounts and combined offers (such as Internet or gas from Energie AG), you may even get electricity for even less, namely 12.93 cents per kilowatt hour.
We are preparing an action for injunctive relief against the company that posted the homepage on the Internet and will also bring this to court.
Karin Strobl, Konzernsprecherin der Energie AG erklärt das weitere Vorgehen der Stromlieferanten
Injunction
The only catch: these combined offers are actually only available in Upper Austria. Anyone who wanted to accept the offer on the homepage in question had to enter their personal data - possibly a reason for the fake page. Energie AG is not very relaxed about the whole story, especially as a photo of the entire Management Board and a press release from the Energie AG homepage are used for advertising. "We are preparing an action for injunctive relief and will report this to the police," says Group spokeswoman Karin Strobl to "Krone".
Homepage to be "rebuilt"
The lawyer's letter is currently being prepared and will arrive at the Carinthian company next week. However, the company seems to have already got cold feet anyway, as the homepage is currently no longer online and the information on the page reads: "We are currently revising our website."
