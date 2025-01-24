Revenge from Team Pitt!
No Oscar nomination! Jolie “devastated”
She completely immersed herself in the Maria Callas role, even learned to sing opera, completed an unparalleled promotional tour - and yet Angelina Jolie looked through her fingers at the Oscar nominations this week! Hollywood's Team Pitt is said to have prevented her from winning a second Oscar!
On Thursday, it was revealed that Angelina Jolie was not nominated for Best Actress at the 2025 Oscars for her acclaimed portrayal of the late opera singer Maria Callas in the Pablo Larraín-directed biopic "Maria".
"Desperately wanted to be nominated"
Jolie, who won her first Oscar 25 years ago, had prepared even more intensively for the Callas role than ever before, according to reports! She learned to sing opera and faced an exhausting press trip with many appointments, interviews and cover shoots to promote the Netflix film immensely. A source told "Page Six" that the 49-year-old "desperately wanted to be nominated" and is now "devastated" to have been ignored by the Academy.
Team Pitt's revenge?
"Angelina must be taking this hard. Look at all the effort she put into the movie - from late-night appearances on Jimmy Fallon to the Gotham Awards and countless magazine covers," the source explained.
An anonymous Hollywood insider also said that the lack of recognition was disappointing not only for Jolie, but also for Netflix, the film's producer. Jolie's non-nomination could be linked to her protracted divorce battle with Oscar-winner Brad Pitt, which was only settled a few weeks ago. Team Pitt's revenge? Because the divorce has done enormous damage to her image in the glamorous metropolis that adores her ex.
Hollywood takes Pitt's side
"Jolie is held in high regard by the foreign press, but Brad remains the darling of Hollywood," said the source. "The Golden Globes showed that she is appreciated abroad, but Hollywood seems to be taking Brad's side. No one wants to support Angelina if it means standing against Brad."
Jolie was awarded an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for "Girl Interrupted" in 2000. In 2009, she was nominated in the "Best Actress" category for "The Stranger Son". "Maria" should now have won an Oscar in this category.
However, the Academy opted for four other actresses and a trans actress who used to be a man: Cynthia Erivo for "Wicked", trans woman Karla Sofía Gascón for "Emilia Pérez", Mikey Madison for "Anora", Demi Moore for "The Substance" and Fernanda Torres for "I'm Still Here". For Demi Moore, at 63, it is the first nomination in her long acting career.
