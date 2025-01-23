Kriechmayr: Start in Kitzbühel is too early

If it doesn't work out, Vinc still has exactly two weeks until the World Championship Super-G. Raphi Haaser also wants to be there. He is celebrating his comeback today, almost five weeks after spraining his cruciate ligament, and gave the green light after yesterday's training. "I have absolute confidence in my knee," says Haaser. He retired from his only super-G race this year in Beaver Creek with a top intermediate time and is third in last year's discipline World Cup without a result. "With a view to the World Championships, it would be important for me to have something to show after Kitzbühel," says Haaser. He is delighted about the return of the super-G on the Streif: "It's very positive for the sport."