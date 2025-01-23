"Complex world"
Adidas wants to cut hundreds of jobs at its headquarters
According to an insider, Adidas boss Björn Gulden wants to cut up to 500 jobs at the sporting goods manufacturer's headquarters in Herzogenaurach. According to official information, this is due to restructuring. The word "savings program" is not being used.
Gulden mentioned the figure at a meeting with the workforce on Wednesday, a participant told the Reuters news agency on Thursday. The world's second-largest sporting goods manufacturer employs around 5,800 people in Herzogenaurach.
Manager Magazin first reported on the redundancy plans. According to the report, they were to be achieved through severance payments, but a social plan was also possible.
Adapting to a "complex world"
An Adidas spokesperson did not want to confirm the figure. However, it had turned out that the company structures were "too complex in a constantly changing world". It is not about a cost-cutting program.
"In order to make Adidas successful in the long term, we have now begun to examine how we can adapt our structures to the reality of the way we work. This may have an impact on the organizational structure and the number of jobs at our headquarters in Herzogenaurach." It remains to be seen how many of these will be eliminated.
In recent years, Gulden had begun to decentralize the Group and shift responsibility from headquarters to the individual markets. He had repeatedly emphasized that the Group must first return to growth before tackling personnel issues - also to avoid demotivating the workforce.
Sales recently improved strongly
On Tuesday evening, Adidas presented preliminary figures for the past year, which were significantly better than expected with an eleven percent increase in sales and an operating profit of 1.34 billion euros.
Just 24 hours later, the smaller rival Puma announced a cost-cutting program, which will also cut personnel costs. Despite an increase in sales, Puma's operating profit came to a standstill last year. However, CEO Arne Freundt wants to keep the number of employees stable at 21,000 worldwide.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
