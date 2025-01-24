Court dates today
Day of truth: How high are KTM’s debts?
The number of creditor claims had climbed from 5380, and more than 20 investors have shown an interest in participating in the restructuring - this much had already been leaked before the hearings for the three KTM companies. What is not yet known is the size of the company's mountain of debt. Today is the day of truth.
On February 25, the creditors of KTM AG, KTM Components GmbH and KTM Forschungs & Entwicklungs GmbH will vote on the restructuring plan for the motorcycle manufacturer, which has slipped into insolvency. By then at the latest, all the facts must be on the table as to how the company from Mattighofen (Upper Austria) can be rescued and what its future might look like.
The fact is that since the restructuring proceedings with self-administration were opened, work has been going on behind the scenes at full speed to find a viable solution. Citibank was also brought in as a renowned partner for the search for investors, which has already borne fruit. More than 20 investors - both national and international - have come forward because they want to participate in the restructuring of the global brand. Pierer Mobility AG also confirmed several financing offers, shortly after the KTM parent company announced that owner Stefan Pierer was handing over the reins to Gottfried Neumeister.
At the audit hearings on Friday in Ried im Innkreis, the restructuring administrators Peter Vogl (KTM AG), Robert Tremel (KTM Components GmbH) and Franz Mitterbauer (KTM Forschungs & Entwicklungs GmbH) will report on whether the financial plan has been adhered to and also on details of the planned restructuring.
The last few weeks have been challenging. Many questions have arisen among the creditors. International creditors needed support. It was very consultation-intensive.
Petra Wögerbauer, KSV1870
"Many international creditors"
Many are eagerly awaiting to find out how high the mountain of debt is. When the insolvency proceedings were opened, the combined liabilities of all three companies amounted to just under two billion euros. How high are they really? The fact is that the number of creditors who have filed claims has recently risen again. Previously, there had been talk of 5380. The creditor protection associations expect that the claims will continue to rise until the restructuring plan meeting on February 25. "There are many international creditors. We still have inquiries. There will certainly be some late registrations," says Petra Wögerbauer from Kreditschutzverband von 1870 in Linz.
January salaries and wages secured
Even before the audit hearings, it was clear in the last few days that the situation at KTM was likely to have stabilized. January salaries and wages have been secured and liquidity should be ensured by the end of February. The first steps have also been taken to resume production, which will be at a standstill until the end of February and will probably be restarted in mid-March: talks have begun with suppliers to determine what capacities are required.
