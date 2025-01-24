Day of truth: How high are KTM’s debts?

"Many international creditors"

Many are eagerly awaiting to find out how high the mountain of debt is. When the insolvency proceedings were opened, the combined liabilities of all three companies amounted to just under two billion euros. How high are they really? The fact is that the number of creditors who have filed claims has recently risen again. Previously, there had been talk of 5380. The creditor protection associations expect that the claims will continue to rise until the restructuring plan meeting on February 25. "There are many international creditors. We still have inquiries. There will certainly be some late registrations," says Petra Wögerbauer from Kreditschutzverband von 1870 in Linz.