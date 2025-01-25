Vorteilswelt
Here in the live ticker:

German Bundesliga in conference – from 3.30 pm

Nachrichten
25.01.2025 05:52

Round 19 of the German Bundesliga: Four games await in the conference today - including Bayern's match against Freiburg. We'll be reporting live from 3.30pm - see ticker below.

0 Kommentare

Here are the games in the conference:

The favorite status is clearly distributed today in Freiburg! The last time FC Bayern lost a Bundesliga match against the Breisgauers (1:2 in Freiburg) was on May 16, 2015 - this was Freiburg's only win in the last 43 Bundesliga duels against the record champions. But everyone is asking: How did Bayern cope with the 3-0 defeat to Feynoord Rotterdam in the Champions League?

FC Bayern will almost certainly miss out on direct qualification for the Champions League round of 16. Coach Vincent Kompany emphasized that they had "zero fear of the play-offs", but did not want to "sugarcoat anything" after the first defeat of the new year. The victory for the Dutch side was "deserved" despite many Bayern chances, said the Belgian, who had replaced Konrad Laimer at the break. At the other end of the pitch, defender Gernot Trauner played through for the now eleventh-placed team from Rotterdam. Fortunately, things have been going better in the league of late.  

(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)

The second match of the day takes place in Leipzig today. RB will host champions Leverkusen, who lost 2-1 at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League despite taking the lead. Leipzig, meanwhile, celebrated their first win in their seventh game in the Champions League. After six defeats in a row, they beat Sporting Lisbon 2:1 (1:0).

What's more, Leverkusen have only lost one of their last 52 Bundesliga games (40 wins, eleven draws), the first-round clash against RB Leipzig (2:3 after leading 2:0)!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

