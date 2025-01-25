German Bundesliga in conference – from 3.30 pm

FC Bayern will almost certainly miss out on direct qualification for the Champions League round of 16. Coach Vincent Kompany emphasized that they had "zero fear of the play-offs", but did not want to "sugarcoat anything" after the first defeat of the new year. The victory for the Dutch side was "deserved" despite many Bayern chances, said the Belgian, who had replaced Konrad Laimer at the break. At the other end of the pitch, defender Gernot Trauner played through for the now eleventh-placed team from Rotterdam. Fortunately, things have been going better in the league of late.