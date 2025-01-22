Kremlin does not help
Desperate Russians in Kursk search for relatives
Resentment in the western Russian region of Kursk is growing and growing. The authorities are accused of not taking care of those living under Ukrainian occupation. People are sadly searching for their loved ones, many are considered missing. Their fate is uncertain.
37-year-old Lyubov Prilutskaya says she has not been able to reach her parents for five months. A list of 517 names of missing persons compiled by Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova is a thorn in her side. The number is far too low, Prilutskaya railed. Moskalkova later admitted that the list was "far from complete".
Nevertheless, only "a few people" have heeded her message so far, Prilutskaya told the AFP news agency. "Between the lines", however, she had been told that "no one is trying to free our relatives from this situation".
There is currently no trace of these people - and many more:
Then Prilutskaya's collar burst
The 37-year-old is now one of the initiators of a courageous demonstration: in a rare protest action, residents of Kursk used online networks to demand more support for relatives in the Ukrainian-occupied part. They are calling on the leaders of Russia and Ukraine as well as international organizations to "help us save the lives of our family members", according to a post on the extremely popular Russian online network VKontakte, which has been widely circulated since Friday.
Around 3,000 civilians at risk
The post, accompanied by pictures of relatives, mentions "around 3,000 civilians" who are under Ukrainian occupation in the area around the small town of Sudzha. The message used the Russian hashtag #JaMiSudscha, which means "I and we for Sudscha".
Ukraine first launched an offensive in the Russian border region of Kursk in August last year. The Ukrainian troops captured several hundred square kilometers of land and the small town of Sudzha. However, the Ukrainian advance came to a halt after Moscow sent reinforcements to the region, including thousands of North Korean soldiers. This was followed by a second Ukrainian offensive in the region at the beginning of January.
