Desperate Russians in Kursk search for relatives

The 37-year-old is now one of the initiators of a courageous demonstration: in a rare protest action, residents of Kursk used online networks to demand more support for relatives in the Ukrainian-occupied part. They are calling on the leaders of Russia and Ukraine as well as international organizations to "help us save the lives of our family members", according to a post on the extremely popular Russian online network VKontakte, which has been widely circulated since Friday.