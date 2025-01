Salzburg’s Veit is once again the top hotelier

Walter Veit was re-elected President at the congress of the Austrian Hoteliers' Association in Innsbruck. He has held this office since 2022 and was previously Vice President for three years. He sees a number of challenges in the coming term of office: "Digitalization, financing, sustainability, the labour market and the budget disaster are placing enormous demands on the entire location. Politics and business will have to pull together to get us out of the valley."