“Walk” gives the black sporting director a leg up

In board circles, they refuse to join in the howls of crisis from groups with too high expectations - because: Even in the golden Osim era, there were a few 0:5 debacles that were ultimately very instructive. Furthermore, opponents Atalanta, who were under pressure from their US owner to win promotion, were world-class. Coach Gasperini brought on two players at the break, Lookman and Ederson, who had one and a half times the transfer value of Sturm's entire squad! On the other hand, Jürgen Säumel has to moderate a not-so-easy upheaval after the departures of Biereth, Yardimci and Gazibegovic. One duel after the break was emblematic of the situation: regular team debutant Arjan Malic faced Atalanta's 50 million share Ademola Lookman.