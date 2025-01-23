After the storm
“Walk” gives the black sporting director a leg up
The sting after the 5-0 defeat at Atalanta Bergamo in the Champions League was deep at Sturm. While the players analyzed the situation self-critically, Michael Parensen turned his attention to the future. The sporting director of the champions stayed in Italy for negotiations - Sturm will react on the market!
"A walk in the park for Atalanta"! With this conclusion, the Italian "Corriere dello Sport" filed away the Europa League winner's 5:0 lesson against Sturm. On the flight home from Bergamo, it was clear to everyone in Graz that an icy wind was blowing in the Champions League and that the team's limits were quickly revealed. Coach Jürgen Säumel was disappointed: "The result hurts us, we still have a lot to improve."
"Atalanta were better in all areas," sighed Dimitri Lavalée, "above all they scored the goals that we didn't manage." "The two goals we conceded in the final minutes shouldn't have happened to us," said goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen, bemoaning the extent of the rebuff, "but Atalanta were in full flow and we weren't ready for that tempo." Postscript: "But it's the first time we've all played at this level. At least we've learned a lot. Now we have to finish the Champions League against Leipzig with a good performance."
"Duel" with Salzburg
In addition to points for the five-year ranking, one of the internal goals is to finish the Champions League ahead of big rivals Salzburg. Above all, however, the double against Vienna Austria in the Cup and in the championship awaits, which Scherpen is eagerly awaiting: "It's gemma-gemma!"
The two goals we conceded in the last few minutes shouldn't have happened. But we're all playing at this level for the first time. At least we've learned a lot.
Sturm-Goalie Kjell Scherpen
In board circles, they refuse to join in the howls of crisis from groups with too high expectations - because: Even in the golden Osim era, there were a few 0:5 debacles that were ultimately very instructive. Furthermore, opponents Atalanta, who were under pressure from their US owner to win promotion, were world-class. Coach Gasperini brought on two players at the break, Lookman and Ederson, who had one and a half times the transfer value of Sturm's entire squad! On the other hand, Jürgen Säumel has to moderate a not-so-easy upheaval after the departures of Biereth, Yardimci and Gazibegovic. One duel after the break was emblematic of the situation: regular team debutant Arjan Malic faced Atalanta's 50 million share Ademola Lookman.
Because Sturm are currently lacking an ice-cold "finisher", hopes are pinned on sporting director Michael Parensen, who stayed in Italy for negotiations on Wednesday: he has announced the signing of a striker, with at least one full-back to be added - a new player is to be presented on Friday or Saturday. Stankovic and Co. will travel to Catez for another camp on Friday at nine o'clock - from there they will head straight to Klagenfurt for Wednesday's clash with Leipzig
