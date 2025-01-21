Alaba as help? Real must win against Salzburg!

Ancelotti sees defensive need to catch up

To win their third Champions League title in the fourth season since the return of coach Carlo Ancelotti, the Madrilenians must first reach the knockout phase. Duels with Salzburg and Brest are still to come in the new league phase. "It's an important game," said Ancelotti about part one. "We have to collect as many points as possible and see where we end up in the table. In that respect, the game is essential." There are few arguments against his team, apart from one curious statistic: Real have lost three of the four competitive games played on a Wednesday this season.