"The only chance"
Alaba as help? Real must win against Salzburg!
There is a lot at stake for Real Madrid in the Champions League against Austria's runners-up Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday (9pm). After three defeats in the fall, the defending champions only have a minimal chance of advancing directly to the round of 16. Even for the intermediate round, the Madrilenians still need something to count. It remains to be seen whether ÖFB star David Alaba will get another game against his compatriots three days after his comeback.
Alaba made a brief 15-minute appearance in the league against Las Palmas (4-1) on Sunday. It was his first after his serious knee injury and a 399-day break. "I enjoyed every single minute," said the 32-year-old in a video released by his club. "Of course I've made my comeback, but I still need time to find my rhythm, to be there to help the team."
When the Viennese came on in the 76th minute, the game against Las Palmas was decided. The other Real stars gave their long-suffering colleague a big hug in the dressing room afterwards. "I love this team. Without them, it wouldn't have been so easy to survive a year like this," emphasized Alaba. "Of course, we can still achieve a lot this year. That's our goal. That's the goal of this club every single year."
Ancelotti sees defensive need to catch up
To win their third Champions League title in the fourth season since the return of coach Carlo Ancelotti, the Madrilenians must first reach the knockout phase. Duels with Salzburg and Brest are still to come in the new league phase. "It's an important game," said Ancelotti about part one. "We have to collect as many points as possible and see where we end up in the table. In that respect, the game is essential." There are few arguments against his team, apart from one curious statistic: Real have lost three of the four competitive games played on a Wednesday this season.
Ancelotti would like to avoid the two additional games that the teams in CL positions 9 to 24 have to play. "It's a very tight calendar, but we're used to that," explained the 65-year-old. "Our only chance is to win the two games we have left." The Italian has identified the problem area in defense. "We have to improve there, that will be the key to success this season." Alaba could play his part.
Ancelotti has no regrets about new signings in the winter. "We have a very complete squad." However, Lucas Vazquez will be missing against Salzburg due to suspension alongside long-term injuries Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao. Either youngster Lorenzo Aguado or midfield star Federico Valverde will therefore have to help out at right-back. Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is out and his French compatriot Aurelien Tchouameni is also doubtful with a muscle injury.
Mbappe finds his form at
Salzburg must be wary of the attacking power of Real's Kylian Mbappe, who has recently hit his stride. "I feel very good, I'm enjoying my life," said the Frenchman, who has scored four goals in his last three competitive games. For many, the game against Las Palmas was his best so far in the Real shirt. He wants to go one better against Salzburg. "I have the feeling I can do even better," said the 26-year-old.
Mbappe struggled to get going after his summer transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Madrid. "I can't come here and say: 'Hey, you, pass me the ball, this is my team'," explained the star striker. "It's normal that I feel better and better and become more important the longer I'm here." He was thinking a lot at the beginning - possibly too much. "It was a mental thing." Ancelotti praised the development of his number 9: "He's much better integrated now."
The Real coach himself had to deal with a radio report on "Onda Cero" the day before the Salzburg game, according to which he wants to leave Madrid in the summer and become national coach in an undisclosed country. Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso is seen as a possible successor. "It is very clear: I will never in my life decide on the day of my departure," said Ancelotti. Florentino Perez will remain Real president for another four years. "He knows me very well. So I have a goal: we can stay for another four years and then say goodbye together."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.