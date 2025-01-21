Carinthians see chances of a good pension dwindling

The deterioration in quality of life is also accompanied by dissatisfaction with the state pension system. "One in seven people in Carinthia assume that they will not receive a sufficiently high state pension in old age. And there is growing concern that they will not be able to afford the standard of living they want in retirement," explains Michael Koren, CEO of Kärntner Sparkasse. This means that 38 percent of the Carinthian population also doubt that they will be able to enjoy a pension without an additional job and income.