Collision between two cars: 21-year-old seriously injured

The 21-year-old from the district of Bruck-Mürzzuschlag was driving on the B 20 in the direction of Thörl at around 10.30 pm. A 42-year-old man was coming out of an intersection of a waste collection center in his car and wanted to drive in the opposite direction. For reasons as yet unexplained, the two vehicles came into contact from the side. The 21-year-old was trapped in his vehicle and had to be rescued from the vehicle with serious injuries and taken to the university hospital. The 42-year-old, also from the district of Bruck-Mürzzuschlag, was not injured in the accident.