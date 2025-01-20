Reminiscent of Hitler salute
Elon Musk outrages with gesture during speech in Washington
Tesla boss Elon Musk caused quite a stir on Monday with a gesture during his speech after Donald Trump's inauguration at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.. Footage showing the US billionaire with an outstretched right arm went viral on social media.
Some elections are important, like this one, said the 53-year-old, who has been given an important advisory post in Trump's cabinet. "Thanks to you, the future of civilization is secure. We're going to have safe cities, finally safe cities, safe borders, sensible spending, basic stuff," Musk gushed to Trump supporters.
He then repeated the gesture again in a different direction. "My heart goes out to you," he said. Many users on Musk's online platform X noted that the gesture was reminiscent of a Hitler salute. The news channel CNN repeated the scene several times in its program. One presenter said that viewers were smart enough to make up their own minds.
Musk: "Return of the king"
Musk had previously raved about the "return of the king" on the day of Trump's inauguration. Musk illustrated the post on his online platform X with two screenshots: the once blocked Trump account on Twitter and the new official presidential profile. Trump was banned from the X predecessor Twitter in January 2021 after his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington. Musk had reactivated the Trump account after buying Twitter for around 44 billion dollars in October 2022.
