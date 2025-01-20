Elon Musk outrages with gesture during speech in Washington

Musk: "Return of the king"

Musk had previously raved about the "return of the king" on the day of Trump's inauguration. Musk illustrated the post on his online platform X with two screenshots: the once blocked Trump account on Twitter and the new official presidential profile. Trump was banned from the X predecessor Twitter in January 2021 after his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington. Musk had reactivated the Trump account after buying Twitter for around 44 billion dollars in October 2022.