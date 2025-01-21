Atalanta v Sturm Graz, LIVE from 18:45

Atalanta are "clear favorites", added the central defender on Monday afternoon shortly before flying to Italy. "But we're used to the role of underdogs in the Champions League. We want to start the new year well, be aggressive and uncomfortable." Bergamo are 13th in the table after six games, two points off the top eight and a direct ticket to the round of 16. For Sturm, who are currently 29th out of 36 teams with three points, their chances of reaching the knockout phase are now only theoretical. Instead, neo-head coach Jürgen Säumel's squad will be looking for a conciliatory farewell to the European tournament in their clashes with Atalanta and RB Leipzig in Klagenfurt on 29 January.