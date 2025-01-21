Champions League
Atalanta v Sturm Graz, LIVE from 18:45
Matchday 7 in the Champions League. Sturm Graz travel to the away match against the reigning Europa League winners Atalanta Bergamo. We report live - see ticker below.
Here is the LIVETICKER:
For Sturm Graz, the new year begins on the big stage. In the penultimate match of the Champions League phase, the Austrian soccer champions will host Atalanta Bergamo on Tuesday (18:45). The roles in Lombardy are clearly divided. While the Europa League winners are still fighting for a direct place in the last 16 of the top flight, the Styrians are hoping for a surprise. "We want to take something countable with us tomorrow," announced Gregory Wüthrich.
Atalanta are "clear favorites", added the central defender on Monday afternoon shortly before flying to Italy. "But we're used to the role of underdogs in the Champions League. We want to start the new year well, be aggressive and uncomfortable." Bergamo are 13th in the table after six games, two points off the top eight and a direct ticket to the round of 16. For Sturm, who are currently 29th out of 36 teams with three points, their chances of reaching the knockout phase are now only theoretical. Instead, neo-head coach Jürgen Säumel's squad will be looking for a conciliatory farewell to the European tournament in their clashes with Atalanta and RB Leipzig in Klagenfurt on 29 January.
Sturm must compensate for departures
The Bundesliga leaders have had an eventful winter break, which, in addition to the training camps in Marbella and Catez, was marked by the departure of goalscorer Mika Biereth to AS Monaco. The loan of Hoffenheim attacker Erencan Yardimci was also ended prematurely. "We have already proven that other squad players can step into the breach," said Säumel. New Sturm sporting director Michael Parensen has yet to present replacements for Bundesliga top scorer Biereth, who scored the golden goal in the only CL win against Girona (1:0) in November, and right-back Jusuf Gazibegovic, who moved to Cologne in mid-December. "We still want to be active on the transfer market," emphasized Säumel.
However, new signings would not be eligible to play in the top flight anyway. Säumel, who had received the trust of the club management as the successor to Christian Ilzer, was also pleased about positive squad news. Georgian midfielder Otar Kiteishvili extended his contract with the Graz club by a further year until 2027, while goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen returned to the Sturm goal after undergoing knee surgery last November.
Problem at right-back
However, Säumel will have to make changes in the first competitive match since the 2:3 in the Champions League in Lille in December. Right-back Max Johnston is out with muscular problems, it is conceivable that Emanuel Aiwu will move to the side and Niklas Geyrhofer will play in the center. In attack, more responsibility awaits Seedy Jatta. "Bergamo is an absolute endurance test," said Säumel. "We're going into the game as well prepared as possible, I've seen a very focused team in training."
There will be a reunion with Atalanta. In November 2023, Graz were narrowly beaten 1-0 in the Europa League group stage in rainy conditions in Lombardy. "Bergamo is a very well-coordinated team with not so many departures compared to us," said Jon Gorenc Stankovic. But: "We have a really good squad, I can hardly wait for the game." Six players from the starting line-up at the time have since left Sturm.
Atalanta waiting for a win
In contrast to the Styrians, Atalanta have already played five competitive matches since Christmas. However, coach Gian Piero Gasperini's squad have not managed a win against opponents such as Inter Milan, Lazio Rome, Juventus or Udinese. On Saturday, the third-placed team lost 3-2 in the Serie A clash against leaders Napoli, their first league defeat in 15 games. "We had a long break, unlike Atalanta, which is not necessarily an advantage for us," said Säumel. The 40-year-old played for FC Torino and Brescia in Italy for four years during his playing days, which is another reason why he is particularly looking forward to the upcoming task, added the coach.
The Lombards, who have several dangerous weapons in attack in the shape of Ademola Lookman, Charles De Ketelaere and Mateo Retegui, will be looking to win against Sturm for the first time in 2025. "They have been able to keep very good players like Lookman. That shows Bergamo's ambition," said Säumel about the scorer of the treble in the Europa League final against Leverkusen (3-0). More than 1,300 Sturm fans will be cheering on the Black & Whites on Tuesday at the Stadio di Bergamo, which was completed last September following renovation work.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.