Sweatpants day
An expression of personality with a feel-good factor
While some people squeeze themselves into tight clothing, today, on International Sweatpants Day, true fashion rebels rise up in the most comfortable everyday clothing of all. The "Krone" spoke to four WI`MO students about comfort and style.
"If you wear jogging bottoms, you've lost control of your life" - this quote from Karl Lagerfeld has become legendary, but the four students disagree as to whether it really applies. "It always depends on your personality. If I came to school in jogging bottoms - everyone would think I wasn't doing well," laughs Michelle. Elena, on the other hand, likes to wear practical pants at home or to the shops.
The range of jogging bottoms is broad
What began as a funny idea by four young men in Graz is now celebrated in over 50 countries around the world. On this day, many people walk confidently to school, university or the office in their jogging bottoms. For Lisa, the trousers with the elastic waistband don't play a role: "I prefer to wear loungewear (e.g. wide pants). I only wear jogging bottoms for sports." The range of jogging bottoms is broad, whether for at home or with high heels and a blazer - it all depends on the occasion. Then the motto is: comfortable and beautiful!
"An expression of personality," is how the four students describe what fashion means to them. "If you feel comfortable, it's also comfortable. I can express so much with fashion. I often notice how my classmates are feeling just by looking at their clothes," says Michelle, who prefers to design jackets.
Slow and fast fashion
In principle, the four girls are open to new ideas and can get excited about any type of garment. During their training, the WI`MO students work on a wide variety of garments. "In our diploma thesis, we are looking at the difference between slow and fast fashion. We are developing a prototype that reflects what we have learned in theory in practice," says Lisa.
The students are aware of "fast fashion", although their wallets naturally also play a role. "Unfortunately, we can't always afford sustainable products. It is important that we are aware of what we buy and where - unfortunately, this idea has not yet been fully accepted by society. If it wasn't bought, it wouldn't be produced."
It always depends on your personality. If I came to school in sweatpants - everyone would think I wasn't doing well!
Michelle Ressmann, Schülerin der WI`MO Klagenfurt
Even high-class brands produce "fast fashion". "It has something to do with the throughput speed in production. Just because something is sold at a high price doesn't mean it's expensive to produce." But how can this be taken into account? "For example, by checking the label, the country of origin of the fashion item and where it was produced," say Michelle, Lisa, Sarah and Elena.
Second-hand - giving textiles a second life
Their own style is also important to the young people - "I want to stay true to myself," says Elena. "Second-hand" also plays a role when it comes to buying new clothes. It's no longer just stores that sell "worn clothing" - there are also many platforms on the internet that give textiles a second lease of life. "However, the aspect of transportation should not be forgotten here," say the students, taking a sustainable view of the environment.
When asked which item of clothing is the most comfortable, Sarah and Elena agree: "Pyjamas!" Whether at home on the couch, on a relaxed stroll through the city or at a virtual Zoom meeting, everyone is welcome to stroll through the day in "house pants" on January 21.
