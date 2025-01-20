Drama in East Tyrol
Elderly couple involved in car accident – both dead!
Tragic traffic accident on Monday morning in East Tyrol: an elderly couple (78 and 83 years old) left the road in their car near Assling and crashed into a concrete drainage channel. The accident car was discovered by the fire department, which was on its way to another operation. Unfortunately, help came too late for both occupants.
The terrible accident happened at around 8.45 am. The 83-year-old local man, who was accompanied by his wife, was driving his car on the Drautalstraße (B100) from Mittewald in the direction of Thal when he left the road in a left-hand bend near Assling.
Car against drainage channel
"The car skidded down the embankment and finally crashed head-on into a concrete drainage channel in the ditch," said the police.
All help came too late for the occupants
The 83-year-old man and his 78-year-old passenger were rescued from the wrecked car by the Assling volunteer fire department. But all help came too late. "Despite immediate resuscitation measures, the two occupants died at the scene of the accident," the investigators continued.
We were actually on our way to another operation and then saw the car lying on the road.
FF-Kommandant Manuel Oberwasserlechner
Fire department discovered the wreck
It was the Assling volunteer fire department, of all people, who found the wrecked car and the two trapped people. "We were actually on our way to another operation and then saw the car lying on the road. That was only possible because we were on the road with the truck," explained fire brigade commander Manuel Oberwasserlechner to the "Krone" newspaper. The Florianis then set the rescue chain in motion.
The B100 Drautalstraße was closed to all traffic during the operation and the clean-up work.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
